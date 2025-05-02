Fourth person dies following Minneapolis shooting; suspect arrested and charged

A fourth person has died following a Tuesday shooting in Minneapolis, hours after police announced the arrest of a suspect.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, near the corner of 25th and Bloomington, late Tuesday. Two people were hospitalized with injuries. Police said one of them — a 28-year-old man — died Thursday.

Minneapolis police also announced an arrest in the case on Thursday. An FBI SWAT team and a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested 34-year-old James Duane Ortley in connection with the Tuesday shooting. Minneapolis police said Ortley was arrested in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood without incident.

Minneapolis Native community mourns victims of gunfire after Tuesday shooting

Ortley faces multiple counts of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Thursday evening, and is due in court Friday afternoon.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“This is a significant step forward in what has been an intense and fast-moving investigation into the most violent incident this year,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement early Friday.

According to charging documents, a surviving victim told officers that Ortley had been in a car with all five victims. He allegedly shot the others in the car, then left the scene on foot. Investigators said they obtained surveillance video that shows one person leaving the car shortly before police arrived. They also found evidence of gunfire inside the car.

Court documents allege victims’ family members told officers that Ortley was a friend of some of the victims. The injured survivor told police Ortley was the sole shooter.

Prosecutors say that in interviews with law enforcement related to previous investigations, Ortley had said he was part of a street gang operating in south Minneapolis. Investigators said they believe Tuesday’s shooting was gang-related.

Ortley is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was barred from owning a gun after a second-degree assault conviction in 2021.

The quadruple homicide was followed by two more fatal shootings on Wednesday. The first happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday; a man in his 30s was killed outside an apartment building on the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue. Then, at about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to another shooting near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South. A man in his 50s was hospitalized and later died.

Police said they believe the first two shootings were connected; O’Hara said the third was not. Authorities have not shared the victims’ names, but said they believe the victims of the first two shootings were Native American.

The city’s Native American community canceled celebrations that had been planned for Thursday to mark the start of American Indian Month. Instead, residents gathered for a community prayer at a park near the scenes of the shootings.

Police say more officers are on patrol in the neighborhood following the string of violence. Tribal leaders said in statements that they’re working with the city to heighten security in the area as the investigation continues.