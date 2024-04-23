Teen charged in connection with Minneapolis punk show mass shooting in August

One teen has been arrested and a minor is facing charges in connection with the shooting at a Minneapolis punk show in August that injured six people and killed one man.

Court records identify the suspects as Dominic James Burris, 18, and an unnamed minor. Burris was 17 at the time of the shooting so he appeared in juvenile court on Tuesday, but prosecutors have petitioned for him to be certified as an adult.

Burris, who is from Hinckley and also known as “Scoober,” pled not guilty to one charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and six counts of felony assault. The second suspect was not in custody as of Tuesday but was facing similar charges.

August Golden, 35, was killed in the mass shooting that drew national attention for its impact on a tight-knit punk community. He was also known as Nicholas Golden, a name he hadn’t used in more than a decade, his best friend Bryan May told MPR News last summer.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

About 30 to 50 people were gathered at the house venue known as Nudieland in south Minneapolis for a show on the evening of Aug. 11 when the suspects walked up to the alley and opened fire, according to witnesses.

The house, known as Nudieland, on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South where a mass shooting happened on Aug., 11, 2023, as photographed on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. MPR News has blurred the address number out of this photo. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Attendees at the time reported many at the show were LGBTQ+ and they were concerned they were targeted because of their identity.

Witnesses told police that the two suspects had attended the event and talked with people there but were not known to the community. One witness told police the suspects hit on her and began making “insensitive” comments when she rejected them. She commented on the fact that they had guns and one of them replied “we’re not going to use the gun or anything, but if need be we will,” according to court documents.

Other witnesses said the suspects made insensitive comments after learning attendees were lesbians, and heard the suspects say “derogatory epithets about the sexual orientation of concert attendees,” court documents say.

The shooting began less than a minute after the two suspects left, witnesses told police.

The suspects’ “use of derogatory epithets prior to the shooting suggests the incident was motivated by victims’ gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression,” court documents said.

"All of our neighbors have the right to live authentically and free from threats of violence, and that includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Moriarty is the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as the county’s top prosecutor.

"We have not charged this as a crime motivated by bias. As you know, prosecutors don't have to prove motivation, but I want to acknowledge that there were hateful and hurtful comments made during this incident, there is no doubt about that,” she said.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department collaborated to investigate the shooting.

Investigators were able to identify the minor suspect through DNA testing cigarette butts from the scene after a witness said they saw one of the suspects smoking at the event, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.