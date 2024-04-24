Body camera footage shows part of fatal Minnetonka standoff between armed man and deputies

Body camera video released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows portions of an April 10 shootout in Minnetonka which resulted in the wounding of two deputies and the death of a man who officials say fired at the officers.

The man, later identified as Clint Hoyhtya, 28, cannot be seen firing at the deputies. However, deputy Christopher Heihn’s injury was caught on his camera in a brief exchange of gunfire. He yells, “I’ve been (expletive) shot,” as he holds out his right hand which appears to be bloodied. The image is digitally blurred.

Heihn was later treated at a hospital and released. Deputy Keith McNamara was hit by shrapnel and treated at the scene.

At the end of the confrontation as the gunfire subsides, law enforcement officers can be heard saying the “suspect is down.”

It’s not clear from the video what sparked the confrontation.

The BCA said Hoyhtya was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates.

The deputies were called out to serve a warrant which, according to the BCA, was for a person wanted for multiple felonies who lives at the address.

The BCA said Hoyhtya was not the target of the warrant.

The four sheriff’s deputies who shot are Heihn, Tyler Jacob, McNamara and Steven Tomasko, who all had eight years of experience or more. The BCA said all four deputies are currently on standard administrative leave.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident, including our deputies, the officers and emergency responders who arrived to support our agency, those living near the site, and the family of Mr. Hoyhtya. We hope the release of this video provides some clarity as we try to understand this tragic incident,” said Sheriff Dawanna Witt.