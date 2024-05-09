Cheering on the Timberwolves versus the Nuggets on Friday? Here’s what to know

It’s looking good for Minnesota basketball.

The Minnesota Timberwolves don’t just have home court advantage at this Friday’s semifinals game: The team is coming in hot with a 2-0 lead against defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves’ Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns powered Minnesota’s 106-80 blitz of the Nuggets on Monday night.

Game 3 also follows regular season matches between the two teams — the Timberwolves won the first and third matchups, while the Nuggets won the second and fourth. The Wolves remain undefeated in the playoffs 6-0.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

For the past two seasons, Minnesota was knocked out of contention in the first round, including in 2023 in a five-game series against the Nuggets.

How to watch at home

People can also find Friday’s Game 3 on ESPN. Radio broadcasts will be carried on KFAN 100.3-FM.

You can also watch NBA playoff games on streaming services like Hulu, Max, Fubo and Sling TV.

Fans can purchase in-person Target Center home game tickets at the Timberwolves website or by calling 612-673-1234.

Wolves Communications Director Danielle Lund said fans “are encouraged to wear white to create that vibrant, homecourt advantage” and attendees will receive Howl Towels and playoffs t-shirts.

Watch parties

Tom’s Watch Bar, Minneapolis

609 Hennepin Ave.

Kieran’s Irish Pub, Minneapolis

85 N Sixth St.

Lyon’s Pub, Minneapolis

16 South Sixth St.

Freehouse, Minneapolis

701 N Washington Ave. #101

The Loop, Minneapolis

606 N Washington Ave. #100

8th St. Grill, Minneapolis

800 S Marquette Ave. Unit 107

The Local, Minneapolis

931 Nicollet Mall

Sneaky Pete’s, Minneapolis

14 N Fifth St.

Jackson’s Hole, Minneapolis

106 N Third St.

Gluek’s Corner Bar, Minneapolis

16 N Sixth St.

Seventh Street Truck Park, St. Paul

214 Seventh St. W

Know of a good local spot that will host a watch party that we should add to our list? Tell us at tell@mpr.org

Game 4 is a home game on Sunday at 7 p.m. (watch on TNT) and Game 5 is next Tuesday with details to come.