Tensions flare at Minnesota Capitol as debates stretch on, Democrats try to force quicker votes

Tensions ran high late Wednesday night as DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman called a snap vote on a bill making changes to a new paid family and medical leave program, an illustration of a possibly bumpy push to the legislative session’s finish this weekend.

Lawmakers have a May 20 deadline to adjourn and they can’t cast votes on Monday.

After nearly eight hours of debate on the paid-leave proposal, the DFLer from Brooklyn Park called a snap vote after lawmakers approved a motion to stay past midnight. Republicans shouted and called out various points of order during the vote. They said that they’d been silenced by the move to call the vote with no notice.

With just three voting days left, lawmakers still have a raft of budget touch-up bills, a public construction projects bill, an equal rights amendment, sports betting legalization bill and minimum wage for rideshare drivers on their calendar.

While DFL and GOP leaders have met for private talks to reach an agreement about closing out the session on time, they’ve so far failed to reach a deal.

In the DFL-controlled Legislature, members of the minority party don’t have many levers to pull to influence policy or spending decisions. But they can run down the clock to block discussion on some bills.

And that’s what they’ve done over the last week, launching seven or eight-hour-long debates about single bills. In the Senate, lawmakers met until just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday taking up a handful of bills.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell raises her right hand while taking an oath during a Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct hearing in St. Paul on May 7. Ben Hovland | MPR News

On Wednesday, that chamber spent more than an hour on a motion to expel DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell over her burglary arrest last month. GOP members said she should face expulsion for the alleged burglary of her stepmother’s home. Mitchell has said she was retrieving items of her late father’s. She is scheduled for a court hearing next month, after the legislative session adjourns.

GOP votes are needed to pass a construction projects bill — known as a bonding bill because the state issues debt to finance the work. Republicans have called for additional spending for rural emergency medical services providers, sought to block a vote on the equal rights amendment and worked to remove a provision in a bill boosting penalties for firearm straw buyers that expands rapid-fire trigger restrictions.

Both Republicans and Democrats have dismissed the offers coming from the other side as hardly serious.

While legislative leaders said they remain hopeful about an on-time finish, there is no risk of a state government shutdown if lawmakers run out of time without completing everything.

The Legislature approved a two-year budget last year.