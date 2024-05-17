What time will the Wolves and Nuggets play Sunday’s Game 7? It’ll be decided tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will play a decisive Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Sunday.

That’s after the Wolves’ 45-point win over the Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday night to keep their playoff run alive.

But what time will Game 7 in Denver tip off? That’s yet to be determined.

The time depends on the outcome of Friday night’s game between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Fans react during Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series at Target Center on Thursday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley signs autographs before Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series at Target Center on Thursday in Minneapolis Kerem Yücel | MPR News Bashir, Sumaya, Sawda, and Sabirin - with their father Osman - take a selfie before Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series at Target Center on Thursday in Minneapolis Kerem Yücel | MPR News

If the Pacers win to force a Game 7 in their series on Sunday, they’ll play at 2:30 p.m. — and the Timberwolves and Nuggets will tip off at 7 p.m. The Wolves game would be televised on TNT.

If the Knicks win Friday night to clinch their series, Sunday’s Minnesota-Denver game will start at 2:30 p.m. That game would be broadcast on ABC.

Whenever the game begins, Sunday will be exactly 20 years since the only previous time the Timberwolves were in a playoff Game 7. The Wolves beat the Sacramento Kings on May 19, 2004, to advance to the Western Conference finals — where they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday’s big win against Denver snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the first two games of the series before Denver — the defending NBA champions — won the next three.