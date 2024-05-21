Westbound I-494 reopens at Minnesota River after rush hour closure

Westbound Interstate 494 across the Minnesota River in the Twin Cities was back open to traffic as of mid-morning Tuesday, after an earlier closure during the rush hour.

Authorities said a semi spilled its cargo on the bridge.

During the closure, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said traffic on westbound I-494 was diverted north and south at the Interstate 35E interchange.

There were lengthy traffic delays as drivers used alternate routes across the river to Bloomington, the Twin Cities airport and Minneapolis.

The eastbound lanes of I-494 remained open.

I-494 across the river was already down to two lanes in each direction due to a construction project on the bridge.

