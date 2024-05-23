It’s happening! Rare corpse flower is blooming, stinking up Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

At Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, one of its rarest and most pungent flowers is blooming.

The corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) affectionately nicknamed “Horace” is blooming for the first time since arriving at Como in 2019.

The flowers are known for the odor of rot they give off when they bloom and are incredibly rare — fewer than 1,000 individual plants remain in the wild, making witnessing its brief and malodorous bloom a rare opportunity.

A woman plugs her nose as she walks by "Horace" the corpse flower, which started blooming around 8 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2040 at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

“It’s sort of like really terrible, hot garbage,” Jen Love, the horticulturist at Como Conservatory that’s been taking care of Horace, told MPR News earlier this month.

Como’s livestream of the corpse flower showed it opening shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The stink is strongest in the first 12 to 24 hours, so you have until Friday morning for your best chance to take a sniff — although the bloom and possibly a lingering smell will remain for a couple days longer.

Brave sniffers can see and smell Horace at the Como’s Exhibit Gallery daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A livestream is also available, with no smells included.

From seed to flower, corpse flower plants typically take seven to 10 years to grow. After the initial flowering, the plant will usually blossom again every two to four years.

Corpse flower plants emit heat and their horrible smell to attract pollinators that are also attracted to rotting animals, like carrion beetles and flies.

The plant is native to to the tropical rainforests of the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, according to the United States Botanic Garden. Como said it received two corpse flowers in 2019, and “they both come from seeds from the same parent plants that were started at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.”