The 20,000 people who flocked to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul on Thursday and waited hours in line to see Horace the blooming corpse flower must be celebrating their good judgment. The flower closed back up overnight without fully blooming, ending the show surprisingly early.

“As they say, all good things must come to an end. Horace has finished blooming, and the smell has faded,” Como Park said Friday.

“Horace” the corpse flower begins to bloom at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanium), affectionately named “Horace” after the landscape architect Horace Cleveland, was blooming for the first time since arriving at Como in 2019.

“We’ll be moving him back behind the scenes at the end of today (Friday), where he’ll rest until the next bloom, likely years from now,” the park said.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Como’s livestream of the corpse flower showed it opening shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The stink is strongest in the first 12 to 24 hours, although the bloom and possibly a lingering smell usually remain for a couple of days longer.

The livestream shows that the bloom remained tight before it began closing back up overnight.

For comparison, a timelapse video from the United States Botanic Garden shows a corpse flower splaying open, displaying a broad, purple interior before closing and eventually collapsing.

The unanticipated turn of events (and some rain) didn’t stop people from visiting Friday — the line stretched down the sidewalk outside by 9:30 a.m., even though the park doesn’t open until 10 a.m.

The flowers are known for the odor of rot they give off when they bloom and are incredibly rare — fewer than 1,000 individual plants remain in the wild, making witnessing its brief and malodorous bloom a rare opportunity.

Como Park’s foot traffic was up 340 percent compared with the average Thursday before Memorial Day, spokesperson Matt Reinartz told MPR News.

The line to see the blooming corpse flower at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul wrapped through the conservatory and took more than two hours to get through on Thursday afternoon, May 23, 2024. Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

Some waited more than three hours in line to see the flower on Thursday. The park did extend it hours past 6 p.m. for viewing but ended up stopping the line at 4 p.m. and letting everyone in it see the flower, with the last visitors getting a whiff around 7:15 p.m., he said.

So, why did the show end early?

“That was Horace’s full bloom. It is a young plant. For his next one, it could be bigger and he may store more energy,” Reinartz said.

The bloom of a corpse flower and the energy that produces it come from an underground stem called a corm. The plant only blooms once it has stored enough energy and is in ideal warm and humid conditions, according to the U.S. Botanic Garden.

Still, there is some poetry to the experience: Horace bloomed under a Full Flower Moon.

Throughout Thursday, visitors described Horace’s smell as “like a garbage can had been sitting outside” and “like a porta potty,” although a couple of funeral directors said they were disappointed to learn it did not smell as strong as a real corpse.

There’s always next time, Horace.