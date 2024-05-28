Former 3M scientist talks PFAS contamination, decades-long corporate coverup

Eastern Twin Cities suburbs like Oakdale, Woodbury and Hastings are working to remove toxic PFAS from their drinking water supplies.

The forever chemicals were developed then dumped by nearby corporate giant 3M over several decades.

Former 3M scientist Dr. Kris Hansen was among the first to discover how widespread PFAS contamination in humans was in the late 1990s — and the company continually disputed her results, ultimately sidelining her from PFAS research altogether.

Extensive reporting from ProPublica dug into the decades-long coverup. Now an environmental consultant, Hansen joined MPR News Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer to tell her story and share more about her research in light of the article.