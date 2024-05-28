Minneapolis announces tentative contract agreement with police union

After eight months of negotiations, Minneapolis has reached a tentative agreement with the city's police union.

The city of Minneapolis announced a tentative three-year deal Tuesday on a new collective bargaining agreement with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. It starts retroactively in 2023.

Details of the agreement won’t be released until after officers vote to approve it. The Minneapolis City Council still needs to sign off on the contract.

Negotiations started out in public after a lawsuit from activists, but were made private in December under state law after the police union asked for state mediators to intervene. Five public sessions were held before the negotiations went behind closed doors, according to the city.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that the new contract is “good news” for the city and its public safety systems.

“This agreement will advance critical reform work and make significant progress on competitive pay for Minneapolis officers and recruits,” Frey said in a statement.

The mayor has said previously that it’s important for Minneapolis to boost officer pay to attract officers after years of declining numbers. As of May 2024, there were 343 fewer sworn active officers than in May 2020, according to data requested by MPR News.

In November, the Minneapolis City Council voted against approving a proposed $15.3 million in incentives for officers and recruits, which also would have given the police chief the authority to fill vacancies more quickly.

The previous union contract was adopted by the council in early 2022. Some council members voted against that earlier contract, arguing that it didn’t go far enough in strengthening officer discipline. That contract ultimately required an additional $9 million from the city’s budget.