Wander & Wonder
Andrew Krueger

It’s cottonwood ‘snow’ season in Minnesota

A handful of seeds from a cottonwood tree
A summer "snowball" in Minnesota: A handful of cottonwood seeds and their accompanying "cotton" strands that help them drift through the air, as seen in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Today’s weather forecast for Minnesota: Highs in the 70s, scattered showers and storms in the west... and if you live anywhere near a cottonwood tree, a good chance for “snow.”

It’s an annual late spring-early summer tradition: Cottonwood trees release thousands upon thousands of tiny seeds attached to strands of “cotton” that help those seeds drift through the air like fluffy snowflakes.

The cotton is what gave the trees their name — and depending on what you think of those seeds, it’s also what gives those trees a bad name.

Clumps of "cotton" -- filled with seeds -- hang from a cottonwood tree
Clumps of "cotton" — filled with seeds — hang from a cottonwood tree.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

The floating cotton certainly doesn’t help anyone suffering from allergies. It can clog up air vents and air conditioning units. At dusk, it can make the world resemble “The Upside Down” from “Stranger Things.” And as the Star Tribune reported, it might have even confused a certain former NBA star while in town for the playoffs.

At the same time, when those floating seeds are drifting about on a sunny day, silhouetted against the blue sky — it can be a magical, beautiful scene.

Cottonwood seeds accumulate on a lawn
Cottonwood seeds — attached to "cotton" that help them drift through the air — accumulate on a lawn in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

If you live in close proximity to a cottonwood tree, you probably know all about their quirks and annoyances. If you don’t, here’s some more information about them from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and from the University of Minnesota.

Do you live near a cottonwood tree? Are you a fan or a foe of those trees? Send your thoughts or photos to akrueger@mpr.org.

