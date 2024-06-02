1 person was killed and 24 injured in a mass shooting in Akron, Ohio

This image, courtesy of News 5 Cleveland, shows officers of the Akron Police Department investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Akron, Ohio, on Sunday. Mike Vielhaber/News 5 Cleveland via AP

One 27-year-old male was killed and 24 people were wounded by gunfire in an overnight shooting at a birthday party in Akron, Ohio, according to local police.

The Akron Police Department said it received reports of a shooting just after midnight Sunday morning. Gunshot victims were taken to multiple local hospitals in the surrounding area. There were at least two victims in critical condition, Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said at a press conference Sunday evening.

The victims range in age from 19 to 43 years old, with most in their 30s.

“My heart goes out to the young man whose life was senselessly cut short and to everyone who was injured,” Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said at Sunday's press conference. “Here the sheer number of victims is shocking and deeply concerning.”

“We know that this country has a gun violence epidemic and that this is the latest in a long line of incidents we have seen across the nation,” Malik added.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, police said, but more weapons may have been involved. Evidence is consistent with a drive-by shooting, and people at the party may have returned fire, Harding said. More than 35 shell casings were found at the scene. Police had no description of the vehicle.

Authorities said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and did not provide further details about the victims. No arrests have been made and police do not have any suspects, Harding said.

Prior to the shooting, Akron police responded to reports of a large gathering at the same location earlier on Saturday.

Over 200 people were there with the gathering spilling into the street when police first arrived. Officers dispersed the crowd, the party began to break up and police left. No arrests were made at that time, police said.

People later returned to the scene between 10 pm and midnight, Harding said.

“We are imploring the community to come forward” with information about the shooting, the police chief said.