Rochester police refer 4 teens for possible charges over racial slur on bridge
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Rochester police say they’ve identified four teens they say are responsible for a racist slur posted on a pedestrian bridge in the city earlier this year.
The slur, spelled out in cups in the bridge’s fencing, was spotted and immediately removed by a Minnesota state trooper from the bridge over East Circle Drive in April. Photos of the slur circulated online, though, prompting community meetings and rallies in response.
Police said Monday that the male suspects are ages 16 and 17. The case has been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
The location of the slur near Century High School led the school district to condemn the action. The Rochester NAACP branch also condemned the incident.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.