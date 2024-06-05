Minnesotans can apply for e-bike rebates worth up to $1,500 starting June 5

Been thinking about getting an e-bike? Now’s your chance.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Minnesotans can apply online for an e-bike rebate worth up to $1,500, depending on their income.

The rebates are designed to reduce the cost to purchase a new e-bike from an eligible retailer. The Legislature authorized $2 million each year in 2024 and 2025 for the program.

Electric-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, have surged in popularity in recent years, among both recreational cyclists and bike commuters, as a fun and climate-friendlier option to driving a gasoline-powered vehicle. The electric motor provides an assist and allows cyclists to go farther and faster while still getting exercise.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Here are some things to know about the program.

How much are the rebates?

The discount ranges from 50 to 75 percent of the value of a new e-bike and qualifying accessories such as a helmet, lock or reflective clothing. The maximum rebate is $1,500. The amount of the rebate depends on your income.

How much do e-bikes cost?

The prices vary — a lot. E-bikes can cost $500 to $2,500, or much more. Some models are as high as $15,000.

How many rebates are available?

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will accept up to 10,000 rebate applications and review them on a first-come, first-served basis. The law requires that 40 percent of rebates must go to applicants with incomes below a certain level.

The department expects to issue about 1,300 rebates on July 1. They must be used within two months.

Who can apply?

You must be at least 15 years old, and have been a Minnesota resident this year and last year. You can’t have been claimed as a dependent in tax year 2023.

Rebates are issued to individuals so more than one eligible family member can apply.

How do I apply?

Go to the e-bike rebate page on the Minnesota Department of Revenue website. The application will be live at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

You’ll need to provide your name, contact information, date of birth, Social Security or individual taxpayer identification number, tax filing status for 2023 and your adjusted gross income for 2023.

If you successfully apply, you’ll receive a confirmation email.

Will there be other chances to apply?

If there’s money for this year’s program left over after Oct. 1, the department will issue more rebates to those who didn’t get one during the first round. Another application period will open in 2025.

Where can I find more information?

The Minnesota Department of Revenue’s website has lots of information, including a list of approved retailers searchable by name or city.

There’s also a feature that will calculate your potential rebate based on your income and tax filing status.