Suspect in hospital after overnight standoff in Corcoran

Corcoran police report that officers have ended an overnight standoff, after negotiating with the suspect to release a person who was allegedly held as a hostage.

Police say the standoff ended early Thursday morning, after the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Corcoran Police Department says officers responded to a call just after noon Wednesday on the 9200 block of Cherry Lane. Police found someone with a firearm barricaded inside a building with a hostage.

After several hours of negotiations, police say the suspect released the hostage. Officers continued negotiating. Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect exited the building with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police say that travel restrictions in the area are lifted, and there is no danger to the public.

Corcoran Police are continuing an investigation, with help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.