Dead animals recovered from animal rescue with years of accusations

Fridley police seized more than 50 animals from the shelter — including 13 dead cats and two dead dogs.

In February, Fridley police got a tip about animal abuse at Happy Tails Rescue, a ‘no-kill’ rescue organization that takes in abandoned cats and dogs in need of a home.

Investigators questioned employees, then volunteers. And in late May, Fridley police seized more than 50 animals from the shelter — including 13 dead cats and two dead dogs.

The Animal Humane Society and Minnesota Board of Animal Health also helped with the search, according to a press release from Fridley lieutenant of investigations Kevin Titus.

Officials seized dogs from a house belonging to the Happy Tails director Laura Westphall as well, Titus confirmed.

An inventory attached to the search warrant shows that 25 dogs, 12 cats, one bird and one guinea pig were located at the Happy Tails Rescue address, all living. At the advice of veterinary staff, those animals are now in the care of the Animal Humane Society.

But animal mistreatment allegations are not new. For years, Happy Tails had already been taking heat from unhappy customers.

One star Yelp reviews spanning back to 2015 urge others to “STAY AWAY,” accusing the rescue of prioritizing profit over care and sending people home with sick animals.

While some had positive experiences, dozens wrote reviews claiming that Happy Tails staff lied to them.

Some claim they were told their dog was dewormed, only to find worms. Others were told their dog would get along with children, only to be aggressive. Multiple reviewers said that without warning, they were given dogs with parvovirus — a highly contagious disease that attacks the intestines, is often exhibited through bloody diarrhea and can lead to death.

One reviewer said the cat they adopted in 2021 had clear respiratory issues, was “bone thin” with pink eyes, and died the next day. Another from 2023 said they returned their cat after learning during an adoption check that it had a heart murmur and viral respiratory infection.

Soon after, that cat was back on the Happy Tails website, up for adoption, with no indication of those health issues, the reviewer alleged.

A recent one-star stamp from June described the establishment as appearing like a “morgue.” The reviewer wrote that they walked into Happy Tails and saw “cats walking and throwing up.”

“Very shady place,” the reviewer wrote. “I wonder how these people sleep at night.”

More than 170 people signed an online petition in 2015 attempting to “stop” Happy Tails from “puppy flipping unhealthy animals for profit.”

The nonprofit charges $400 for dog adoptions and $250 for cat adoptions, which go toward medical care for the animals, according to the website.

Happy Tails Rescue did not respond to email and phone calls from MPR News.

Animal Humane Society spokesperson Brittany Baumann said the animals seized from Happy Tails are receiving both medical and behavioral care. Because the animals have yet to be legally released to the AHS, the organization can’t comment on their condition, she said.

Baumann added this is the second time this year the Animal Humane Society has rescued animals from an animal rescue organization. It usually happens about six times a year, she added.