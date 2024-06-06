Drought eliminated from Minnesota for the first time in two years
Thanks to a very wet spring, conditions have improved drastically
Most of Minnesota has been running major rainfall surpluses this spring, eliminating drought for the first time since June 2022. It was the wettest spring in five years for many.
Drought has vanished in Minnesota
What a difference a spring can make. In mid-March, nearly three-quarters of the state was in at least moderate drought. Finally now, nowhere in the state is classified in drought. A sliver of north central Minnesota remains abnormally dry.
Last week, two percent of Minnesota in the north central part of the state remained in moderate drought. This week, that swath is considered just “abnormally dry.”
Almost all of Minnesota has seen significant rainfall surpluses this spring, ranging from one inch above normal to as much as nine inches above normal.
The last time there was no drought in the state was June 2022, two years ago.
We’re in for an overall drier pattern over the next several days, hopefully the rainfall doesn’t diminish as in the last couple of summers.
