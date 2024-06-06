Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Updraft®
Sven Sundgaard

Drought eliminated from Minnesota for the first time in two years

Thanks to a very wet spring, conditions have improved drastically

drought 06-06
The latest U.S. drought monitor for Minnesota
National Drought Mitigation Center

Most of Minnesota has been running major rainfall surpluses this spring, eliminating drought for the first time since June 2022. It was the wettest spring in five years for many.

Drought has vanished in Minnesota 

What a difference a spring can make. In mid-March, nearly three-quarters of the state was in at least moderate drought. Finally now, nowhere in the state is classified in drought. A sliver of north central Minnesota remains abnormally dry. 

mar-june drought compare
Comparison of the mid March and early June drought monitor this year
National Drought Mitigation Center

Last week, two percent of Minnesota in the north central part of the state remained in moderate drought. This week, that swath is considered just “abnormally dry.”

drought compare
Comparison of last week's and this week's drought monitor
National Drought Mitigation Center

Almost all of Minnesota has seen significant rainfall surpluses this spring, ranging from one inch above normal to as much as nine inches above normal. 

spring rain anomalies
90 day precipitation anomalies (departure from normal)
WeatherBELL Analytics

The last time there was no drought in the state was June 2022, two years ago. 

drought chart
Statewide drought statistics since January of 2020: the last time Minnesot had no drought was June of 2022
National Drought Mitigation Center

We’re in for an overall drier pattern over the next several days, hopefully the rainfall doesn’t diminish as in the last couple of summers. 

