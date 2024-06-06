Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
Matt Mikus

Jordan Thompson returns to Olympic volleyball team roster for Paris

A volleyball player reaches for a strike
Jordan Thompson (12) of Team USA hits between Ting Zhu #2 of Team China and Xinyue Yuan #1 during the women's preliminary volleyball match on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Toru Hanai | Getty Images

Twin Cities volleyball phenom and Olympic gold medal winner Jordan Thompson heads to Paris next month as a member of Team USA for a chance at another Olympic medal.

Thompson, an Edina native, returns with eight teammates who helped earn the 2020 gold medal by defeating Brazil in three matches. Four teammates will be making their Olympic debut.

Playing as an opposite hitter, Thompson had breakout games in 2020 but suffered a sprained ankle against the Russian Olympic Committees’ team that took her out of the competition for the rest of the team’s tournament play.

She didn’t play in the gold medal match, but was on site to cheer her team on and participated in the medal ceremony with her teammates.

Thompson attempted to return to volleyball professionally during a club season in Turkey, but her injury worsened, and she ended up on the bench to recover for the rest of the season.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team claimed Olympic gold with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil. Before the Tokyo games, The U.S. had only previously won three silver and two bronze medals since first getting on the medal stand in 1984.

