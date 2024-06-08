Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
Updated:

Taconite boat is correcting after taking on water

The black sand of Silver Bay’s Black Beach is the result of taconite tailings that were dumped into Lake Superior by Reserve Mining Company.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

A boat filled with taconite began to take on water this morning after it possibly collided with something underwater in Lake Superior.

Michipicoten is a 689-foot vessel with 22 crew members abroad currently sailing under the Canadian flag. It is a self-discharging bulk carrier that was built in 1952. The Michipicoten started mainly hauling iron ore from Duluth or Superior to ports on the lower Great Lakes, according to the ship’s owner.

The U.S. Coast Guard received the initial report around 7 a.m. when the vessel was about 35 miles off the coast of Isle Royale National Park.

“Pumps operating on board had reduced the listing of the vessel from the initially reported 15 degrees down to just 5 degrees, so a sign that the situation was improving,” said Omar Faba of the U.S. Coast Guard.

No spills or injuries have been reported.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the ship’s destination.

