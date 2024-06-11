Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
The Associated Press

Hunter Biden convicted on all charges in gun trial

A man in a suit
Hunter Biden arrives at federal court on June 5 in Wilmington, Del.
Matt Slocum | AP

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden faces up to 10 years in prison on the first count, five years on the second count and another 10 years on the third count when he is sentenced. It’s not clear how long a sentence he could receive. The sentence is up to the judge and Hunter Biden is a first-time offender.

Judge Maryellen Noreika noted that sentencing typically is 120 days out, but no sentencing date was set.

What to know

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

