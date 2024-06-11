Minnesota Chippewa Tribe voters head to the polls to determine next phase of leadership

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect leadership across the six member nations. The MCT consists of six reservation business committees from the seven Ojibwe tribes sharing geography with Minnesota.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect several offices, depending on the tribe. Tribal leaders make decisions on topics related to regional and state politics, including cannabis dispensaries and grow facilities and the restoration of tribal lands.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe was among the most MCT member nations to open a dispensary. Tribes in Minnesota are among the first to open dispensaries across the state.

A provision in an environment and natural resources bill passed during the most recent state legislative session will return the title to 18 acres of land to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The band had sought for several decades to have the land returned.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Each member tribe, except the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, will elect a chairperson Tuesday. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe elected their new chairperson in April, after Virgil Wind won the three-person primary race with over 67 percent of the vote. Wind won the election under an MCT provision which holds that a candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote in primary wins the race. MCT primaries took place in early this past April.

New chief executive for Mille Lacs Band decided in Minnesota Chippewa Tribe primaries

The Grand Portage Band’s chairperson is running unopposed.

In addition to the chairperson, voters from several of MCT member nations will also elect candidates to district representatives and committeeperson offices.

Results will be certified later this week and published by the MCT’s General Reservation Election Board.

Polls are open until 8pm at various sites both on and off reservations.

The following are the winners of MCT primary races. Incumbent candidates have “(I)” designation.

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Indians

Chairperson

Catherine Chavers (I) — 40.72 percent

Hannah Lehti-Chosa — 32.22 percent

District 1 Representative

Perry Drift — 31.45 percent

Edward Villebrun — 22.18 percent

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairperson

Kevin DuPuis, Sr. (I) — 41.43 percent

Bruce Savage — 38.55 percent

District 1 Committeeperson

Wally Dupuis (I) — 47.88 percent

Michelle DeBolt — 18.71 percent

District 3 Committeeperson

Robert Smith, Sr. (I) — 32.47 percent

Earl Otis — 29.22 percent

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Chairperson

No primary race

Committeeperson

Marie Spry (I) — 47.79 percent

William Myers — 31.62 percent

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Chairman

Faron Jackson (I) — 36.87 percent

Gerald White — 18.88 percent

District 3 Representative

Leon Staples, Jr. — 25 percent

Glen Fisher — 18.80 percent

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe

Chief Executive

Virgil Wind — 67.44 percent (Winner, with more than 50 percent of the primary vote)

Samuel Moose — 30.64 percent

District 1 Representative

Valerie Sam-Harrington — 28.32 percent

Carolyn Beaulieu — 27.85 percent

White Earth Nation

Chairperson

Michael Fairbanks (I) — 46.21 percent

Eugene “Umsy” Tibbets — 42.49 percent

Election winners will assume office in July.