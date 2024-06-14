BCA identifies three MPD officers, deceased man involved in fatal police shooting

The BCA has identified the three Minneapolis Police officers who fired their guns during a fatal shooting Wednesday which left one man dead.

According to investigators, officers Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson fired their weapons during the confrontation which ended near the intersection of 34th St. and Hiawatha Ave. in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased man as 39-year-old Michael Warren Ristow of Bloomington. Ristow died from multiple gunshot wounds.

BCA investigators say the officers responded to a 911 call from a person who said they were threatened by a man with a gun. At the scene, officers tried to make contact with the man later determined to be Ristow, but investigators say Ristow fled from officers.

After a foot chase, investigators say the officers fired when Ristow “turned toward officers with a gun in his hand.”

The preliminary findings do not say if Ristow pointed the gun at officers or fired.

Police chief Brian O’Hara has said the man’s gun appeared to have “jammed.”

The officers are on leave as the BCA investigation continues.