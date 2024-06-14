Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

BCA identifies three MPD officers, deceased man involved in fatal police shooting

Police Chief Brian O'Hara.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis earlier this year.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The BCA has identified the three Minneapolis Police officers who fired their guns during a fatal shooting Wednesday which left one man dead.  

According to investigators, officers Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson fired their weapons during the confrontation which ended near the intersection of 34th St. and Hiawatha Ave. in Minneapolis. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased man as 39-year-old Michael Warren Ristow of Bloomington. Ristow died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

BCA investigators say the officers responded to a 911 call from a person who said they were threatened by a man with a gun. At the scene, officers tried to make contact with the man later determined to be Ristow, but investigators say Ristow fled from officers. 

After a foot chase, investigators say the officers fired when Ristow “turned toward officers with a gun in his hand.”  

The preliminary findings do not say if Ristow pointed the gun at officers or fired.  

Police chief Brian O’Hara has said the man’s gun appeared to have “jammed.”  

The officers are on leave as the BCA investigation continues.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News