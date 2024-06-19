George Morrison-inspired Overlook Landing completed at Grand Marais Recreation Park

By Kalli Hawkins | WTIP

This story comes to you from WTIP North Shore Community Radio through a partnership with MPR News.

The George Morrison family, community members, and city and county officials gathered on Friday, June 14, at the Grand Marais Recreation Park to celebrate the completion of a nearly decade-long project.

The Overlook Landing, formerly known as the ‘Community Connector’ project, was first introduced in 2011 at a Grand Marais Park Board meeting during the master planning process. After years of unsuccessful attempts to get the project off the ground due to exorbitantly priced bids and stormwater management concerns, it lingered on the “to-do” list until coming to fruition in 2024.

The project creates an entryway of sorts to the campground, marina, and waterfront area in the unused space between the Recreation Park and the North House Folk School. A significant component of the project features artwork inspired by the late George Morrison, a Grand Portage artist.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 4 of 4 The George Morrison family, community members, and city and county officials gathered on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Grand Marais Recreation Park to celebrate the completion of the Overlook Landing, formerly known as the ‘Community Connector’ project. M Baxley | WTIP 1 of 4 The George Morrison family, community members, and city and county officials gathered on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Grand Marais Recreation Park to celebrate the completion of the Overlook Landing, formerly known as the ‘Community Connector’ project. M Baxley | WTIP 2 of 4 The George Morrison family, community members, and city and county officials gathered on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Grand Marais Recreation Park to celebrate the completion of the Overlook Landing, formerly known as the ‘Community Connector’ project. M Baxley | WTIP Next Slide

Numerous officials and individuals spoke during the sunny Friday ribbon-cutting event, including Parks Manager Dave Tersteeg, Visit Cook County and Cook County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Jurek, Grand Marais Mayor Tracy Benson, Creative Economy Collaborative Chair Jan Sivertson, Former Creative Economy Collaborative Chair Mary Somnis, Artist CJ Fernandez, Park Board Chair Steve Aldrich, and Morrison’s wife Hazel Belvo.

Belvo read an excerpt of Morrison’s words at the event, “I seek the power of the rock, the magic of the water, the religion of the tree, the color of the wind, and the enigma of the horizon.”

She said, “I think that’s the basis for all his creativity.”