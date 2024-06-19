Photos: Soul of the Southside Juneteenth celebration in south Minneapolis

South Minneapolis celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday with its Soul of the Southside festival on Lake Street.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. In February 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Minnesota the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades. It marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free, a month after the American Civil War officially ended.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 19 of 19 Mahawa Keita and Esther Teibowei take selfies in a series of TVs inside the Hook and Ladder Theater during the Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival along Lake Street Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 19 Artist Jaali does live mural painting outside of Arbeiter Brewing during the Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival along Lake Street in Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 19 Gabby, 7, carves into the interactive (re)Building on Lake series of decorated clear bricks during the Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival along Lake Street in Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide