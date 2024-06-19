Photos: Soul of the Southside Juneteenth celebration in south Minneapolis
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
South Minneapolis celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday with its Soul of the Southside festival on Lake Street.
Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. In February 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Minnesota the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.
Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades. It marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free, a month after the American Civil War officially ended.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.