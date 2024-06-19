Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Donate Now
Minnesota News

Photos: Soul of the Southside Juneteenth celebration in south Minneapolis

juneteenth celebration round 1
Artist Jaali does live mural painting outside of Arbeiter Brewing during the Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival along Lake Street in Minneapolis on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Nicole Neri for MPR News

South Minneapolis celebrated the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday with its Soul of the Southside festival on Lake Street.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. In February 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Minnesota the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades. It marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free, a month after the American Civil War officially ended. 

