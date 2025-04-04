Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

RAGBRAI (and MN): For first time, iconic Iowa cycling event will include Minnesota on its route

ragbrai
Thousands of cyclists take part in the annual RAGBRAI event across Iowa each summer. This year's route will include Minnesota for the first time.
Alanna Elder | MPR News file

A longtime summer tradition for our neighbors to the south will be crossing the state line into Minnesota for the first time this year.

Organizers of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — that’s RAGBRAI for short — on Thursday released this July’s 400-mile route.

The second day of the weeklong ride will take the thousands of bike riders into Jackson County, Minn., for about 15 miles. That will be on July 21.

The day’s ride will begin in Milford, Iowa, and head north — passing just west of Okoboji and Spirit Lake. It’ll cross into Minnesota along State Highway 86, then turn east on County Road 4, with a stop at Brown County Park. Riders will then continue east to County Road 25, and turn south back toward Superior, Iowa. The day’s ride will end in Estherville.

“For over five decades, we’ve explored every corner of Iowa, and this year, we’re taking it to the next level riding into Minnesota,” RAGBRAI ride director Matt Phippen said in a news release Thursday. “It will be an unforgettable experience.”

The 2025 RAGBRAI — the 52nd year of the event — will begin in Orange City, Iowa, and end at Guttenberg on the Mississippi River. The event was started in 1973 by two employees of the Des Moines Register newspaper. It’s since grown into an iconic event that draws thousands of participants each year.