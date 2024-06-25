Dive into Somali Week with performances, cultural events and a street fair

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal through a partnership with MPR News.

One of the largest celebrations of Somali culture in the U.S. kicks off in the coming days with a series of events that lead up to a giant street fair in Minneapolis.

Last week, the city of Minneapolis designated July 1 as Somali American Day. Somalis at home and abroad celebrate the country’s independence on that day.

“Minneapolis is a melting pot of amazing cultures and that also includes Somali Americans who’ve contributed so much to the state and the city,” said Mohamed Farah, executive director of Ka Joog and one of the organizers of Somali Week.

The weeklong Somali Week celebration drew 40,000 people across all of last year’s events with some even coming from outside of Minnesota or outside of the country, Mohamed said. Somali Week has become a platform for discussion and building relationships both within and beyond the Somali community, he said.

“This is a time where we’re teaching young people about their culture and heritage,” he said. “But it’s also for Minnesotans to learn about the culture as well.”

Somali Week activities kick off on Monday with a soccer tournament in St. Paul. Organizers will hold town halls in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., to connect businesses and community leaders. The week wraps up with a street festival on June 29 and a concert at the Skyway Theatre on June 30 featuring Somali musicians Suldaan Seeraar and Kiin Jamac, with a guest appearance by Jirday.

A second organization, Hiddo Soor, is also hosting its Somali Cultural Festival in Plymouth this Saturday. The event will include performers, food, art and activities highlighting Somali culture and traditions. This year’s performers include Nimcaan Hilaac and Hodan Abdirahman.

Mohamed Wardere, co-founder of Hiddo Soor, said it’s important to bring Somali culture to the suburbs to make sure Somali residents are able to maintain their culture and others are able to learn more about it.

“Minnesota, especially Minneapolis and the Twin Cities area, we call it our second home,” Wardere said.

Here’s how to join the celebrations:

Plymouth Somali Cultural Festival

Hiddo Soor’s third annual cultural festival will feature arts, Somali folk dance performances, music, food and various family-friendly activities showcasing Somali culture. Co-founder of Hiddo Soor and Somali musician Nimcaan Hilaac will perform along with Hodan Abdirahman, Bajiyo, Beerlula and Hodan Shabin.

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Location: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Cost: Free

Soccer tournament

Local teams will compete in the Somali Week soccer tournament. The event also includes entertainment, food booths and a local business showcase.

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: TBA

Location: 274 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul

Cost: Free

Town hall meetings

Somali Week organizers are hosting town hall community conversations in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., this year.

Current and former Congressional members and State Department officials will join the program in Washington, D.C. — which is focused on boosting trade between the U.S. and Somalia. Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire will attend both town hall events.

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St. N.W., Washington, D.C.

Cost: Free

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 1500 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

Somali Independence Day Festival

Somali Week will shut down a stretch of one of the busiest streets in Minneapolis to celebrate Somali Independence Day. The festival will include performances, family activities, food booths and other vendors.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: W. Lake Street between Blaisdell and Stevens avenues

Cost: Free

Cedar Riverside celebration

The Cedar Riverside Community Council is holding a Somali Independence Day Celebration at Currie Park. The event will include free treats, bounce houses for children and a talent show.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Currie Park, 500 15th Ave. S, Minneapolis

Cost: Free

SomaliFest Concert

Somali artists Suldaan Seeraar and Kiin Jamac will perform at the Skyway Theatre to wrap up Somali Week festivities.

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Doors open after 6 p.m.

Location: Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Cost: Tickets start at $50