Minnesota e-bike rebates: Window set to reopen

Three weeks after high demand crashed its e-bike application website, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is getting back in the saddle. The agency said Tuesday it will reopen its e-bike rebate application window at 11 a.m. on July 2.

The rebates are designed to reduce the cost to purchase a new e-bike from an eligible retailer. The Legislature authorized $2 million each year in 2024 and 2025 for the program. The rebates are worth up to $1,500 each.

Revenue officials said they’d accept up to 10,000 rebate applications and review them on a first-come, first-served basis. But when Minnesotans rushed the site in early June, the technology went wobbly.

As the agency announced the July 2 restart, authorities suggested patience would be in order again, writing “due to high demand, applicants may be held in a waiting room before getting to the application.”

The rebates must be used within two months to purchase an e-bike from an approved retailer.