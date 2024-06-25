Minnesota e-bike rebates: Window set to reopen
Like this?
Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Three weeks after high demand crashed its e-bike application website, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is getting back in the saddle. The agency said Tuesday it will reopen its e-bike rebate application window at 11 a.m. on July 2.
The rebates are designed to reduce the cost to purchase a new e-bike from an eligible retailer. The Legislature authorized $2 million each year in 2024 and 2025 for the program. The rebates are worth up to $1,500 each.
Revenue officials said they’d accept up to 10,000 rebate applications and review them on a first-come, first-served basis. But when Minnesotans rushed the site in early June, the technology went wobbly.
As the agency announced the July 2 restart, authorities suggested patience would be in order again, writing “due to high demand, applicants may be held in a waiting room before getting to the application.”
The rebates must be used within two months to purchase an e-bike from an approved retailer.
Support the News you Need
Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.