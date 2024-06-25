Minnesota flooding: Rapidan Dam still holding, state park closures

Authorities in Blue Earth County continued to monitor the imperiled Rapidan Dam on Tuesday after the rain-swollen Blue Earth River carved a new channel around the structure.

As of Tuesday morning, the dam southwest of Mankato remained intact — but breached on its west side by a new river channel carved out on Monday. Authorities said it happened after debris piled up against the more-than-century-old dam in the wake of recent torrential rain.

That breach washed away an electrical substation below the dam, knocking out power to hundreds of homes. Xcel Energy said that service was restored overnight.

Water in the Blue Earth River flows around the the Rapidan Dam southwest of Mankato, Minn., Monday, threatening the integrity of the dam as well as a house on the west side of the dam. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

Blue Earth County said the Rapidan Dam has experienced regular flooding — but those floods have taken a toll on the structure.

There are no large-scale evacuations in place below the dam. Authorities are set to provide an update on the situation at a Tuesday morning news conference.

U.S. Highway 169 closed

Travel in the Minnesota River valley got a lot more difficult late Monday and early Tuesday, as rising river levels forced the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close two stretches of U.S. Highway 169.

The highway is closed between Mankato and St. Peter, and also between St. Peter and Le Sueur. That means all the traffic from that busy four-lane highway is being detoured onto two-lane state and county roads.

Both Minnesota River bridges at St. Peter are also closed. And some on- and off-ramps along Highway 169 in North Mankato also are closed due to flooding.

Water from Tetonka Lake floods a street in Waterville on Monday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

To the east, Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to the city of Waterville on Monday. He called the flooding there and across the state “catastrophic,” and said it could rival historic flooding in 1997 and 2007. Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are set to make an aerial survey of southern Minnesota flooding later Tuesday.

Parks, trails close after flooding

State parks across Minnesota are recovering from recent heavy rains and flooding.

Underground tours at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park were halted last week after the park received more than 7 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. The DNR said underground tours will be suspended for at least three weeks while crews pump water out of the mine. Surface tours of the mine are still available daily.

Flooding deep in the mine has forced the temporary suspension of underground tours at Soudan Underground Mine State Park in northeast Minnesota. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Cave tours at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park in southeast Minnesota are also on hold due to flooding. The pedestrian bridge to historic Forestville has been inspected and is open to use, according to the DNR, and the Big Spring trail has reopened to use.

Bison and prairie tours at Blue Mounds State Park in southwest Minnesota are canceled this weekend. The DNR says park staff will assess water levels on Wednesday, and they hope to be able to offer tours next weekend. The bison drive at Minneopa State Park near Mankato is closed due to flooding, as is the Minneopa Falls area and several trails within the park.

Fort Snelling State Park in the Twin Cities is closed until floodwaters recede and park staff can asses and repair damage.

There are washouts and damage on the Gitchi Gami and North Shore state trails in northeast Minnesota, according to the DNR. And the Minnesota Valley State Trail is significantly flooded.

The DNR is also urging caution on state water trails: ”High currents and floating objects are just two reasons to avoid paddling in flooded waterways.”