ChangeMakers: Featuring Minnesotan disability advocates for Disability Pride Month

Across Minnesota, an estimated 12 percent of people report having a disability, according to the state.

What that means looks different for every person. Disability can mean challenges with hearing, vision, cognition, memory, movement, learning, communicating, self-care, independent living and more.

In celebration of Disability Pride Month in July, MPR News is highlighting people with disabilities who are working to make Minnesota more inclusive and accessible for everyone. Throughout the month you’ll see and hear from people sharing their life experiences in hopes of fostering understanding and connections within their communities and beyond.

They’ll appear in “ChangeMakers,” our ongoing series that showcases Minnesotans from diverse, often underrepresented backgrounds who are making an impact.

We aimed to capture a wide range of people with a diversity of experiences, but we know disability is complex and this is just one part of ongoing coverage of a rich community.

MPR News is committed to the mission of informing, including and inspiring all those who find our content. Our goal is to work every day toward improving our journalism and service to the public.

We welcome feedback and suggestions along the way and have taken care to use language preferred by the individuals we interviewed.

Previous editions of ChangeMakers have highlighted leaders from transgender and nonbinary, Black, Indigenous and Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

Our first Changemaker is Jules Edwards. An Anishinaabe author and disability justice advocate, Edwards learned she was autistic after her children were identified as autistic. Edwards aims to help inform others and create a better world for future generations.

You’ll find the series throughout the month at mprnews.org/changemakers. We are grateful for our ChangeMakers for sharing their stories with us.

Email tell@mpr.org with any questions or feedback.