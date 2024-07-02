Rain and flooding dim Fourth of July spark for businesses, events

Welch Mill has sent tubers gliding down Cannon River for 51 years, ever since a 14-year-old Ross Nelson started the recreation business, charging a couple bucks a ride.

But after recent flooding, it’s not tubes that have been traveling down the river.

“We saw hundreds of trees go by,” said Jane Nelson, co-owner of the southeastern Minnesota spot and Ross’s wife.

“I don’t know what the river is even gonna look like when we get out there,” she added. “Our bridge right next to our building is filling up underneath with logs.”

Welch Mill is in Goodhue County, one of the 22 counties where President Joe Biden recently declared there was a major disaster — greenlighting federal funding to help with the recovery.

While the worst of it has passed, Jane Nelson said the water is still too high and too fast for anyone to safely enjoy the water. Because of that, they’ll be closed on the Fourth of July — one of the days that usually draws the most customers.

On a good holiday, she said she’ll call up as many relatives as she can for some extra hands: “If it’s a really hot, busy day, we’ll have people in line all day. It could be 1000, it could be 500, it could be 2,000.”

This year it will be zero, continuing a pattern that’s persisted the entire month of June. Because of risky river levels, she said the business has only been open a total of two days this year, both in May.

“We’ve never ever been flooded out the entire month of June,” she said, adding that the river’s speed is currently four times what she’s comfortable steering a boat across.

The closure is a disappointment for many. She said the phone won’t stop ringing with people still hoping they’ll be able to come by.

“A lot of our customers are like family now,” she said. “They’ve been coming for many years. And we’re seeing multiple generations of families coming.”

Canoe and bike rentals

The Nelson’s beloved tubing spot is not the only recreation business that has been drastically altered by extreme weather. About 15 miles southwest of Welch Mill, Cannon Falls Canoe and Bike Rental is feeling the financial squeeze.

Manager Angie Damman said the over 200 water vessels they rent out have stayed in the racks and will continue to stay put on the Fourth.

It’s a big contrast from two years ago, when the holiday generated a packed waiting list.

“As soon as the equipment would go out, it would be re-rented and go back out,” she said.

Folks would get to the river for their early morning reservation, then spend the rest of the day fishing or swimming. They would grill and stay on the water until evening.

Damman said she had to refund six reservations for this week: “That’s $1,000 alone.” They also had to pause bike rentals due to flooded trails, she said.

The loss of business means about ten employees haven’t been able to work the whole month, she said, losing out on a couple paychecks. And that cash loss likely extends to the rest of town, which usually receives more tourists coming in from other cities and states to camp and recreate on the river, eager to spot eagles and deer.