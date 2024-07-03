Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Environment
MPR News Staff

E. coli temporarily closes 4 Minneapolis beaches

A general beach view
People cool off in Bde Maka Ska during a heat advisory in 2022. Minneapolis park officials have temporarily closed four beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water, just ahead of the busy July Fourth weekend.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minneapolis park officials have temporarily closed four beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water, just ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Beaches at Lake Harriet North and Lake Hiawatha are closed along with North Beach and the 32nd Street Beach on Bde Maka Ska.

Authorities say routine testing found elevated E. coli levels at those four locations, likely due to recent rain and high water levels. There have been no reports of illness.

The four beaches will reopen when further testing shows the water is safe, park officials said. Eight other Minneapolis park beaches remain open.

Officials reminded people to follow these health guidelines while swimming:

  • Don't swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick. 

  • Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth. 

  • Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper. 

  • Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, when bacteria levels can be high.  

  • Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer's Itch.

  • Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup” or spilled paint floating on the surface. 

  • Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum. 