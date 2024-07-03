E. coli temporarily closes 4 Minneapolis beaches

Minneapolis park officials have temporarily closed four beaches due to high bacteria levels in the water, just ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Beaches at Lake Harriet North and Lake Hiawatha are closed along with North Beach and the 32nd Street Beach on Bde Maka Ska.

Authorities say routine testing found elevated E. coli levels at those four locations, likely due to recent rain and high water levels. There have been no reports of illness.

The four beaches will reopen when further testing shows the water is safe, park officials said. Eight other Minneapolis park beaches remain open.

Officials reminded people to follow these health guidelines while swimming:

Don't swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, when bacteria levels can be high.

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer's Itch.

Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup” or spilled paint floating on the surface.

Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum.