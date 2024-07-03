When and where to watch fireworks this holiday weekend across Minnesota

The soggy start to July has put a damper on some Independence Day celebrations and activities, but fireworks will happen as planned in many cities and towns across the state. Here’s a list of events set to light up the sky.

Wednesday, July 3

Aurora: The Aurora Patriotic Days will have a fireworks display at Red Top at 10 p.m.

Bloomington: As a part of Summer Fete, viewers can head to Normandale Lake Park for activities from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with fireworks at nightfall.

Eveleth: Dance to live music at Thunder Over Eveleth before the fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

Excelsior: Enjoy the only public fireworks display over Lake Minnetonka at Commons Park at dusk.

Pequot Lakes: A fireworks display will be at Pequot Lakes High School practice field for the Stars and Stripes Days at dusk. Some other great viewing spots include Trailside Parks and Pequot Lakes School.

Shakopee: Canterbury Park’s event will include live racing, musical entertainment and other engaging activities, with a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Austin: Held in Bandshell Community Park, Austin’s Freedom Fest fireworks will begin at dusk.

Baudette: Celebrate in the “Walleye Capital of the World” with a little fishing and fireworks for the Fourth of July. Baudette and the Lake of the Woods area will host a fireworks display over Baudette Bay at Willie Walleye Park at 10:15 p.m.

Bemidji: The Red, White & BOOM Firework Spectacular will illuminate the skies over Lake Bemidji at dusk.

Cannon Falls: The fireworks display will occur at The Cannon Valley Fair grounds at dusk.

Detroit Lakes: Attendees are invited to watch the show at Mile Long City Beach at 10:00 p.m.

Duluth: Fourth Fest is a free event that takes place in Bayfront Festival Park for an evening of live music and tasty food, with a fireworks display at 10:10 p.m.

Ely: If you're up north celebrating the Fourth this year, check out the fireworks show at Miners Lake at 10 p.m.

Mankato: Enjoy fireworks in Riverfront Park on at 10 p.m. synced to music from Radio Mankato stations KXLP, KATO and KDOG.

Owatonna: The annual Patriot Skies fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Princeton: Head to the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds for the July 4 fireworks display, with the Speedway Grandstand open for spectators to enjoy music that goes along with the fireworks at dusk.

St. Cloud: The St. Cloud Area Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. with prime viewing areas on both sides of the Mississippi River, in Wilson and Hester parks.

Friday, July 5

St. Paul: The St. Paul Saints will be celebrating Independence Day all weekend long with a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show on the fourth, as well as post-game fireworks on July 3-5.

Saturday, July 6

Crosslake: The annual Fourth of July fireworks display kicks off at 10:10 p.m. Be sure to tune into Skeeter 101.5 FM shortly before dusk to enjoy this year's show choreographed to music.