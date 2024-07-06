Rep. Angie Craig says Biden should abandon his reelection run

Some Minnesota Democratic officials are pushing for a new nominee for president.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig became the first member of Minnesota’s congressional delegation to ask President Joe Biden to step aside amid growing concern about his ability to serve another term. Biden has faced doubts since a halting late-June debate performance.

Craig said in a statement Saturday that while she was “proud” to work with the president to pass legislation, he should let another Democrat take his place in the race against former president Donald Trump. Craig cited Biden’s debate performance and his “lack of forceful response” following it as signs he could not campaign effectively.

On Friday, Biden sat for a 22-minute interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous in which he said he had “bad episode” in his debate with Trump. He also refused to commit to an independent medical evaluation, saying his job performance is proof enough of his abilities.

“Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world,” Biden said.

Three DFL state legislators from the St. Paul suburbs echoed Craig’s call. State Senators Matt Klein and Judy Seeberger, as well as Rep. Leigh Finke posted statements seeking Biden’s departure. Other Democrats in Minnesota are either standing by Biden or deferring comment.

Craig’s Second Congressional District seat is expected to be competitive and a Biden slump could affect her race.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Correction: A previous version misspelled Sen. Judy Seeberger’s last name. The above copy is correct.