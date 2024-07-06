Vikings player Khyree Jackson, 24, killed in Maryland crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, 24, was one of three men killed in a car crash that involved multiple vehicles in Prince George’s County, Maryland early Saturday morning.

The cornerback was chosen by the Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL draft this past spring.

The Maryland State Police said Isaiah Hazel, 23 and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, were also killed in the crash. A social media post indicates the three were teammates on a state high school championship team in Upper Marlboro.

A preliminary investigation indicates another driver was attempting to change lanes when the vehicle struck the Dodge Charger driven by Hazel. The state police say the Charger went off the road and struck tree trunks. Jackson was in the front passenger seat. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Lytton died at a hospital.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement Saturday morning saying the team is “devastated” by news of the loss.

“We have spoken to Khyree’s family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counseling for those who need emotional support. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news.” said Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell in a statement. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he was “heartbroken by the loss of Khyree.”

“As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him. Khyree’s personality captured every room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short.”

Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf also released a statement Saturday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree’s passing. Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people’s lives. We are thinking about Khyree’s family and friends and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss.”