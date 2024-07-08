1 dead, 5 injured in three overnight shootings in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in south Minneapolis on Sunday evening.

It was one of three separate shootings reported Sunday night and early Monday morning that left five other people injured. Police have not reported arrests in any of the three shootings.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at 27th Street East and Nicollet Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers were informed a person had been shot and taken to a nearby residence.

At the residence, officers found an 18-year-old male with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until he was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident started as a verbal altercation, which escalated to gunfire. Officers secured both the shooting scene and the nearby residence to process for evidence.

Another teenager was injured in a shooting at Dowling and Fremont Avenues North just after 9:30 p.m. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a shooting and found a 17-year-old girl in a car in a parking lot with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital. Police said they believe she was shot while sitting in the car.

A 30-year-old male also transported himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, which he said he sustained at the scene of the shooting. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

The third shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene identified two men in their 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman in her 30s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were hospitalized.

Police said an altercation escalated to gunfire, and someone fired shots in the presence of a crowd.