St. Paul road closures continue even as river levels recede

The city of St. Paul is initiating the next phase of its flood plan as the Mississippi River continues to recede after heavy rains and flooding at the end of June.

The river unofficially crested at 20.17 feet on June 29 — the eighth highest water level recorded, according to the city’s flood information web page. As of Monday, water levels have receded to thirteen and a half feet.

Shepard and Warner roads, three miles of roadway in St. Paul near the river, remain closed even as the water level recedes.

How long those roads will remain closed will be determined by water levels, said city of St. Paul spokesperson Lisa Heibert.

“The Mississippi is in charge,” said Heibert. “We are — pun intended — going with the flow.”

Heibert said the next phase of work includes public work crews assessing possible damage to roadways from silt and other materials deposited by the river. Those materials must be tested and removed before the city can begin repairs and later remove barriers.

There is currently no timetable for when roads might re-open.

Heibert stressed that the city’s flood plan was successful in protecting people, property and city infrastructure.

Other road closures include:

Childs Road and Pigs Eye Road

Barge Channel Road

Fourth Street (Willius to Commercial)

Water Street (Smith High Bridge to Lilydale Pool and Yacht Club)

The city is directing St. Paul residents and others to visit the city’s website for up-to-date information on road closures, re-openings and parks information.