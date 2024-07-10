University of Minnesota police seeking help to find missing 12-year-old
The University of Minnesota Public Safety Department is seeking help in locating a 12-year-old child who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Amayah Whitefeather, who is also known as Ray, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Whitefeather was seen near the light rail platform by the intersection of Raymond and University avenues in St. Paul around 2 p.m. Monday, and last seen around 3 p.m. exiting the light rail in downtown Minneapolis, walking north on Nicollet Mall from Fifth Street South.
Whitefeather was wearing a brown flannel shirt, white tank top, jean skirt, knee-high white socks and brown Converse high tops.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact U of M police at 612-624-2677.
