University of Minnesota police seeking help to find missing 12-year-old

The University of Minnesota Public Safety Department is seeking help in locating a 12-year-old child who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Amayah Whitefeather, who is also known as Ray, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Amayah Whitefeather. Courtesy of University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Whitefeather was seen near the light rail platform by the intersection of Raymond and University avenues in St. Paul around 2 p.m. Monday, and last seen around 3 p.m. exiting the light rail in downtown Minneapolis, walking north on Nicollet Mall from Fifth Street South.

Whitefeather was wearing a brown flannel shirt, white tank top, jean skirt, knee-high white socks and brown Converse high tops.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact U of M police at 612-624-2677.