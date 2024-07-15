Program provides free water test kits for private well users in southeastern Minnesota

Southeastern Minnesota’s karst landscape has many sinkholes, caves, springs and other features that can make it easier for contaminants, including nitrates, to seep into groundwater.

Private well users can receive free water test kits to check for contamination with the option to apply for financial assistance in fixing any contamination. This can include installing water treatment equipment, fixing wells, or sometimes even installing a new well.

The TAP-IN Program is run by Southeastern Minnesota Soil and Water Conservation Districts, county environmental services and county public health departments and is funded by the Minnesota Department of Health.

“It’s really our top priority to provide resources to those who haven’t been able to test for these contaminants in the past,” Olmsted County Water Resources Coordinator Caitlin Meyer says.

Meyer adds that financial funding is limited and is first come, first serve with priority to those most affected by contaminated water, such as pregnant women or households with children under the age of 1.

Testing kits are free to all private well users.

Individuals can contact their local public health office or visit TAP-IN’s website for more information regarding eligibility and more.