Minnesota DNR investigating employee comments about attempted assassination of Trump

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it’s investigating a personal social media post made by one of its employees, in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“The comment is reprehensible and inconsistent with the views and values of the Minnesota DNR. We are thoroughly examining the matter and will take all appropriate steps in alignment with state law and policy,” the agency said in a statement posted Tuesday afternoon, adding that state law bars it from commenting further on a personnel issue.

The agency’s statement also said that “violence or the threat of violence has absolutely no place in American politics. The recent assassination attempt on former President Trump was a heinous act with tragic consequences. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources vehemently rejects the use of violence, or the insinuation of violence, in any form.”

The DNR isn’t the only employer responding to social media comments made by employees in the wake of the assassination attempt.

The Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota issued a statement Tuesday saying that a staff member “is no longer employed” by the district after making a social media post about the shooting.

District officials said their Code of Conduct Policy “clearly outlines the high standards to which we hold all staff members, given the public trust in our responsibility to educate the children of our community and serve as positive role models. The staff member’s statement does not align with the School District’s values and was not condoned in any way.”