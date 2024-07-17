Brittanie Hernandez-Wilson leads the conversation on ableism and intersectionality

In celebration of Disability Pride Month, throughout July MPR News is featuring stories about Minnesotans with disabilities who are making an impact. See more at mprnews.org/changemakers.

When Brittanie Hernandez-Wilson thinks about a better world, she thinks about dismantling ableism.

“Ableism is the thread that binds,” she says. “It’s a shapeshifter, and every other form of oppression is influenced and strengthened by ableism.”

Hernandez-Wilson is equity and justice director for The Arc Minnesota, an organization advocating for the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Support the News you Need Gifts from individuals keep MPR News accessible to all - free of paywalls and barriers.

That means working on and fighting for legislation that improves peoples’ lives. Hernandez-Wilson has worked on the state Task Force on Eliminating Subminimum Wages and the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.

But much of her work also takes place outside the Capitol — training organizations, nonprofits and government agencies to think and act differently.

Her passion for disability justice comes from a personal place. Hernandez-Wilson was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a joint and muscle condition.

She wants to see more people across the disability spectrum alongside her leading this work.

Hernandez-Wilson talked with MPR News producer Gretchen Brown from her home in St. Paul.

Editor’s note: The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What drives your work in disability justice advocacy?

Hernandez-Wilson: It wasn’t something that I always knew that I was going to do. I think that being an advocate is something that at the same time, I’ve always done like just existing and living in a disabled body.

I took a self-advocacy course called Partners in Policymaking. It’s a free course that is through the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. That really showed me the power of self-advocacy and how it has impacted our community and just even my rights as a human being.

And then once I started getting at different tables and going to different meetings, I noticed, “Wow, I’m the only person of color in this entire room and one of the only people that is disabled in this room.”

I quickly learned that the policies that are created for folks who have disabilities are often created by people who don’t live this life. And that was like a major moment of “Aha, I have to do this. This is my work. And this is my calling.” I have to represent for my community.

I’m Black and Mexican and queer. And I just saw this huge gap for more intersectional voices and just lived experience to be in in this work.

What work are you most proud of that you’ve accomplished so far?

One of the things that I’m most proud of is some of the training that I do on ableism and on disability justice. I’ve really had the pleasure in the past two years to speak to over 25 different organizations.

When I have teachers who come up to me and say, “Oh, my gosh, you made me think, and I’m going to run my classroom differently,” or “I’m going to expect more from my students with disabilities,” you know; that is extremely rewarding.

This year, I was a part of two successful campaigns. One of them was a law that passed that strongly encourages that teachers who are going for training and being licensed or relicensed, learn about ableism and disability justice, and that it should be taught by someone who is disabled.

And then I also worked on some reforms for a medical program that I’m on called Medical Assistance for Employed Persons with Disabilities or MA-EPD. That program is the single reason why I’m able to work earning competitive wages.

Myself, along with some others in coalition got a reform where we don’t have to apply every six months for this program, we get to wait every year, which is incredible. It’s a very big burden that’s lifted from the state and from people who are on this program.

Is there anything else that you wish got more attention in this space?

It’s so important for us to recognize as a culture that disability is natural and normal. And it’s really not a question of if you’ll be disabled — more of a statement of when.

I’m going to ask you about your hopes for the future. First, I want to know what your personal hopes and dreams are for your career. Where do you see yourself?

Sometimes folks are like, “Hey, have you ever thought about running for office?” And I’m usually like, “no.” I know that I want to advocate. I know that I want to be a leader in this space. I know that I want to be given an opportunity to speak about ableism and disability justice on a broader scale. And I hope to one day just own my own business doing this work and being called to wherever I’m needed.

What are your hopes for the future of Minnesota?

That no matter what language you speak, what religion you practice, where you come from, how much money you have, that you are able to access services that you need to live and to thrive. And I think that there’s a lot of room for us to grow into a state that’s really proud of its disabled citizens, supports them fully and believes in them, most importantly.