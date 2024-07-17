Roof Depot project seeks alternative funding after missing deadline for site purchase

A Minneapolis neighborhood organization has missed a payment deadline to purchase the former Roof Depot site from the city, after the state Legislature failed to pass funding earlier this year. But community advocates say they’re making progress on a backup plan.

Under its purchase agreement with the city, The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, or EPNI plans to buy the site and convert the space into an urban farm and community center.

But they’re now facing another hurdle. The Minnesota Legislature had promised $5.7 million in funding this year — the final sum needed for the purchase — but failed to vote on the measure before the end of the legislative session.

Without funding from the state, EPNI missed the Monday deadline to deliver the money. Erik Hansen, director of Minneapolis’ Community Planning and Economic Development department, says the city served the notice of termination of the sale agreement Tuesday.

EPNI has 60 days from the termination notice to pay the balance; otherwise, Hansen says, the agreement will expire.

EPNI board chair Dean Dovolis says EPNI is finalizing funding from multiple sources, and plans to announce details of its plan to buy the site in early August.

“I’m not worried,” Dovolis said. “We will have it all together by then.”

Dovolis declined to name EPNI’s potential funding sources yet, as the agreements aren’t finalized, but said he is optimistic that EPNI will be able to make the payment before the purchase agreement expires.

EPNI secured the deal to buy the site from the city in 2023, after a decade-long contention over its future. The city wanted to demolish the vacant building and turn it into a waterworks facility. Local Indigenous and environmental activists pushed for a community center and urban farm.

The city agreed to sell the site last year, after the state provided $6.5 million in funding and EPNI paid an additional $3.7 million. The $5.7 million in state funding would have completed the sale.