Associate Justice Theodora Gaïtas sworn in to Minnesota Supreme Court

Associate Justice Theodora Gaïtas took the oath of office Monday, formally joining the Minnesota Supreme Court during a ceremony in St. Paul.

The addition will again make the state’s highest court woman-led. And with her placement, the entire seven-member court will be appointed by DFL governors. It also ends a period of turnover on the court.

Gaïtas — who goes by Teddy — will replace retired Associate Justice Margaret Chutich on the bench. Chutich stepped down at the end of July. Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, Gaïtas served as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals. And she previously worked as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District, where she presided over a felony caseload in the criminal division.

Colleagues and friends lauded her appointment, saying the new associate justice brings compassion and empathy to the bench. They also celebrated the new majority of justices on the court who’d previously defended people who couldn’t afford an attorney.

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson said she initially got to know Gaïtas when the two worked as adversaries in the criminal appellate division — Hudson with the attorney general’s office and Gaïtas with the appellate public defender. Hudson said that background would make her a strong member of the court.

“She understands that behind every case there are real people with real lives, and she is committed to ensuring that every Minnesotan, regardless of their background, receives the fairness and dignity that they deserve,” Hudson said. “She knows that justice isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition. It’s a living, breathing promise that we all must strive to fulfill each and every day.”

Newly-announced Minnesota Supreme Court justice appointees Sarah Hennesy (left) and Theodora Gaïtas are welcomed by Gov. Tim Walz during a ceremony at the State Capitol on April 22. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan echoed the support for Gaïtas and said she was a trailblazer on the bench. Walz noted that she stood apart as an applicant because of her answer to a question about the personal experiences that shaped her as a justice.

Walz said Gaïtas was able to navigate the death of her husband Chris Sur last year and channeled that heartbreak into her work defending Minnesotans.

“Justice Gaïtas’ personal journey, her personal heartaches, as well as her commitment to others shine through in so many ways, putting others in front of herself,” Walz said. “We’re all products of our life experience, and the life experience that Justice Gaïtas has brought is one of compassion, of service, of intellect and joy, of finding the joy in the work we do.”

Gaïtas said she was honored to accept the appointment and credited Minnesota and its legal community for helping shape her. And she pulled from her Greek heritage to emphasize the philia, or love for community, in the state.

“This is what your philia looks like to me,” she said, addressing the audience. “Thank you for your kindness and support and thank you for your contribution to the good order we have here in Minnesota, it is my honor to know you and to serve you.”

While governors appoint justices in most circumstances, they must periodically face voters. Their first election usually comes a year or two after they get on the court and then the seats are up every six years after that.

In November, three justices are on the ballot: Chief Justice Natalie Hudson and Associate Justices Anne McKeig and Karl Procaccini. Gaïtas and Associate Justice Sarah Hennesy won’t face voters until 2026.