The summer of massive road construction season continues into the fall

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Monday highlighted the 193 road and bridge projects underway this summer across Minnesota.

The DFL lieutenant governor stood atop the parking garage at the Rosedale Center in Roseville as a backdrop to highlight the work being done to improve ramp access and ADA upgrades for pedestrians. Flanagan touted the state’s 2023 bonding bill that pumped $2.6 billion into infrastructure projects. She also highlighted the importance of the bipartisan federal infrastructure law passed in 2021.

Lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill in the final chaotic minutes of the 2024 legislative session, pushing more infrastructure costs onto local municipalities. Flanagan said lawmakers will need to pass a bonding bill in 2025 to continue this kind of work.

“We’re going to continue to push in upcoming sessions for additional dollars for infrastructure projects, just like this one,” Flanagan said. “Here’s the deal, bonding bills shouldn't be partisan.”

Flanagan did not indicate whether lawmakers would need to pass a larger bonding bill in 2025 to make up for not passing one this year. In addition to road construction, she discussed the 54 projects that are underway to improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

Other transportation and public safety officials used the Monday press conference to remind Minnesotans to slow down in construction zones.

“Imagine that you’re in their boots working in the roadway and you have a vehicle zooming by you at 80 miles an hour,” said Laura Ziegler with the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota. “Imagine that is your family member. Imagine that is your friend working there, and slow down and minimize the distractions.”

Ziegler said while it’s the end of summer, it's not the end of construction season in Minnesota.