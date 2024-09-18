St. Paul City Council passes zoning ordinance for cannabis businesses

St. Paul has a new zoning law about where cannabis businesses can set up in the city. The City Council passed the ordinance Wednesday in a 7-0 vote.

The new rules mirror those of liquor stores in St. Paul. The ordinance requires 24/7 video monitoring of the store’s sales areas and entrances and exits.

Businesses are required to be at least 300 feet from the property lines of schools.

Some residents raised concerns during public comment on the ordinance, asking for a larger buffer between schools, daycares and cannabis businesses.

Council member Rebecca Noecker said she appreciated the comments and letters she received on the issue.

“I really want to thank those who came out to testify last week. I thought we heard some really compelling testimony, and reading over the letters that we received, I think a lot of the folks who were concerned about the distance requirements and were asking us for further distance from schools and parks and places like that,” she said.

The zoning map for cannabis businesses approved by the St. Paul City Council Wednesday afternoon. The new zoning laws mirror those of liquor stores. The stores cannot be within 300 feet of a school, among other restrictions. City of Saint Paul

Noecker said city staff brought up another key point for her in making her decision.

"What was really important to me was the staff's analysis of what would happen in terms of concentrating these uses if we were to expand the separation requirement,” she said. “And I think it’s really important that these uses not be too concentrated in any one particular neighborhood, because I think that would also have some of the negative impacts that our testifiers were concerned about."

Council member Nelsie Yang supported the ordinance but said she hopes they can revisit some parts of it.

“I’m comfortable with moving forward with the final vote today,” she said. “However, I would love the chance to have more conversations with my council colleagues about your thoughts on including the daycare centers into the distance requirement too.”

Dispensaries are expected to open starting in 2025.