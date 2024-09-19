Minneapolis City Council votes to track homeless encampment evictions

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to publish more data on homeless encampment evictions.

The new ordinance requires city staff to submit quarterly reports covering each eviction, including the number of people impacted, the number of shelter beds available at the time and the number of staff who help clear the camp.

Council member Aurin Chowdhury helped author the bill. She said the city needs more information about its homelessness response.

“There is presently no oversight or data collection tool that is consistent to help us understand the full picture of the cost financially and the human outcomes of these evictions,” she said.

The ordinance passed 9-4. Several council members say they’re concerned reports will take too much time for city staff.

Camp Nenookaasi (lower left), pictured on March 1, 2024, in south Minneapolis. Dymanh Chhoun | Sahan Journal

Also on Thursday, the council approved $1.5 million in funding to help Agate Housing and Services avoid permanent closure. The nonprofit operates a transitional housing and homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis.

“Preventing the permanent closure of this site is not only a practical and cost saving move, but most importantly, it's the moral and right thing to do,” said council member Jason Chavez.

Agate is required to match the $1.5 million in order to get the financial assistance from the city.