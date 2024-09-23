In 100 Days, Minnesota plans to be free of ‘forever chemicals.’ Some businesses already are

Starting in 2025, thousands of products like carpets, cosmetics and cookware will not be sold in Minnesota if they contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) also known as “forever chemicals.”

State officials and PFAS-free business owners gathered Monday afternoon to remind residents and businesses that there are 100 days until the state enacts the most restrictive ban on these chemicals in the nation.

“The 2025 ‘Made without PFAS’ requirements are an essential step to protect Minnesotans and our communities, but the growing national demand for these safer products is an exciting opportunity,” said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioner Katrina Kessler.

Studies show long-term exposure to these chemicals, even in small amounts, can have harmful impacts on human health such as immune suppression, decreased vaccination response, changes in liver function and lower birth weight in babies.

Critics of the ban believe it will negatively impact the economy by forcing businesses to spend money to come into compliance. But Wendy Underwood from the Minnesota Department of Health argues removing PFAS from the source will help the state save money.

“In 2022 we estimated the total cost for Minnesota to meet new federal drinking water standards would exceed $1 billion as a result of PFAS,” Underwood said. “This total included public water treatment, private well treatment, environmental investigations and cleanup and more to address the PFAs contamination.”

For Nordic Ware, removing PFAS from their pots and pans has a silver lining. The St. Louis Park-based company came into compliance with the state’s new ban on “forever chemicals” this past June. By working ahead, director of supply chain Jon Crawford said it’s actually been good for business.

“These early steps allowed us to carefully research PFAS-free options and develop new state-of-the-art finishes that are actually more durable and have improved nonstick performance,” Crawford said. “Many of our competitors have been a little hesitant or slow to react, which has allowed us to develop new business opportunities with retailers who understand the importance of removing PFAS from their stores.”

When the ban starts on Jan. 1, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says consumers may see changes to inventory or product performance in stores or online, but shortages are not expected.