Morales out as chief of Metro Transit Police
Ernest Morales III is no longer the chief of Metro Transit Police.
A Met Council spokesperson confirmed late Monday that Morales “has left the organization,” but did not provide further details.
The departure comes after Morales was placed on paid leave in August for unspecified reasons.
An email to Metro Transit Police staff says Capt. Joseph Dotseth will serve as interim chief for the agency.
Morales, who spent most of his career with the New York City Police Department, took over leadership of Metro Transit Police in early 2023, as Metro Transit was dealing with a pandemic-related ridership slump and an increase in violent crime.
Last month, the agency announced that reported crime on the transit system dropped 17.5 percent in the second quarter of 2024, while ridership increased 9 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same periods last year.
