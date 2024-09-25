Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minneapolis News
Chandra Colvin

Minneapolis opens new Graco Park along Mississippi River in northeast

An aerial view of a park
An aerial view of Graco Park, located north of Plymouth Avenue Bridge and near Boomtown Island Park on Wednesday.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

A new park has opened in northeast Minneapolis featuring walking paths, a riverside landing, picnic tables, and hundreds of native plants.  

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board partnered with Graco Inc. and the Mississippi 
Watershed Management Organization on the project. 

Graco Park is named after the company, which is located right next to the property north of the Plymouth Avenue bridge near Boom Island Park. 

“This is another monumental milestone in our ongoing, decades long mission to transition Minneapolis’ northern riverfront to being fully accessible,” said board president Meg Forney.

She said Graco Park is part of a bigger vision to turn the city’s northern riverfront into a string of continuous parks. 

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board purchased the land from the Sheer Brothers Lumber company in 2010 with the intentions to rehabilitate the land, Minneapolis parks superintendent Al Bangoura said. In that time frame, the board was able to restore Halls Island and its ecosystem.  

The island is located directly across from Graco Park.   

People cutting a ribbon
Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board with partners at a ribbon cutting ceremony of Graco Park.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

A building located in the park will provide spaces for an incoming dance company and public use creative studio set to open in 2025. 

Bangoura said it’s “where young people can come to a space and use their creative imaginations.”  

The park also features geothermal heated sidewalks, which will prevent ice and keep the salt that is often used in Minnesota winter out of the waters.  

There are plans to connect Graco Park’s riverfront to Boom Island Park’s trail under the Plymouth Avenue Bridge.  