Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Health
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis to step down in May

A woman speaks into a microphone
Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis speaks at a news conference at HCMC on Nov. 23, 2021.
Matt Sepic | MPR News file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Hennepin Healthcare System CEO Jennifer DeCubellis announced Wednesday that she will step down in May, after more than five years on the job. 

DeCubellis took the lead of the state’s biggest safety net hospital system in early 2020, just weeks before Minnesota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. 

“Every leader has a season,” DeCubellis said in a statement to the organization’s board of directors. “We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now.”

In an announcement of her plans to leave, Hennepin Healthcare leaders credited DeCubellis with leading the organization through the pandemic and the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. She oversaw efforts to stabilize staffing levels following the pandemic, and the rebuilding of the system’s East Lake Clinic. 

Hennepin Healthcare Board Chair Mohamed Omar praised her advocacy for funding and policy to expand health care access.

“She has gone above and beyond for the organization during the most challenging period in healthcare in the last century,” Omar said. “Her expertise and relationships across all levels of government have been invaluable to our healthcare system.”

Hennepin Healthcare leaders say they plan to announce an interim CEO on April 3, and launch a national search for DeCubellis’ successor. 