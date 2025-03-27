Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis to step down in May

Hennepin Healthcare System CEO Jennifer DeCubellis announced Wednesday that she will step down in May, after more than five years on the job.

DeCubellis took the lead of the state’s biggest safety net hospital system in early 2020, just weeks before Minnesota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19.

“Every leader has a season,” DeCubellis said in a statement to the organization’s board of directors. “We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now.”

In an announcement of her plans to leave, Hennepin Healthcare leaders credited DeCubellis with leading the organization through the pandemic and the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. She oversaw efforts to stabilize staffing levels following the pandemic, and the rebuilding of the system’s East Lake Clinic.

Hennepin Healthcare Board Chair Mohamed Omar praised her advocacy for funding and policy to expand health care access.

“She has gone above and beyond for the organization during the most challenging period in healthcare in the last century,” Omar said. “Her expertise and relationships across all levels of government have been invaluable to our healthcare system.”

Hennepin Healthcare leaders say they plan to announce an interim CEO on April 3, and launch a national search for DeCubellis’ successor.